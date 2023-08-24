Dear Editor: Republicans continue to use every means at hand to protect gerrymandering. And now we have to endure the threat of impeachment of a judge who has yet to even warm a single chair. This is quite obviously a ploy to use legitimate powers for an illegitimate purpose.
Their claim that Justice Janet Protasiewicz must recuse herself from gerrymandering cases because of bias is ignoring the fact that the candidate they picked to run against her in the last election had an implicit bias. His career was not even in the judiciary. He was a dark money lawyer who clumsily hid behind the constructionism theory as reasoning to deny us equal representation. He had been picked by the Republicans because they were trying to protect their advantage. His sour-apples "concession" speech spoke volumes.
Republicans lack respect for our right to proper representation. As a reflection of this, on the federal level, some of them have even spoken of resorting to force to retain power. Wisconsinites have had enough of this.
The people of Wisconsin know full well why they voted for Protasiewicz. We have already endured snub after snub of anti-gerrymandering referendums being flatly ignored. We turned away an out-of-state gubernatorial candidate, Tim Michels. We rejected Eric Toney, an avowed election denier and vocal gerrymander proponent.
It's well past time for Wisconsin's Republican stranglehold on our rights to end.
Mark L. Bardenwerper Sr.
Fort Atkinson