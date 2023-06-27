Dear Editor: Several polls cited by Americans for Tax Fairness show the majority — between 75% and 83% — of Americans want to expand Social Security benefits by making the wealthy pay their fair share in taxes.
This is very doable and historically very possible. Republicans, on the other hand, who only serve the rich, corporate, fossil fuel giants, Big Pharma and the NRA, want to cut Social Security and privatize Medicare, while raising drug prices and eliminating Medicare’s ability to negotiate with drug makers. The rest of us will be paying through the nose while the rich continue along their merry way to influence and buy legislators, fund misinformation and campaign lies, and buy Republican judges on the Supreme Court. When was your last free trip anywhere?
The Democrats are the party of the rest of us, the 90%, while the Republican Party has been sold to the wealthy.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville