Dear Editor: The Republican Party is a group of people who’s main agenda is to destroy democracy, your way of life, trust in government and trust in each other as U.S. citizens.
They want this nation weakened so much we will be vulnerable to countries that don’t like democracy, like Russia or China perhaps. This has been ongoing since Trump gained control over his nation of gullible zombies. Now they are claiming that the IRS is coming for mom-and-pop businesses. And that’s after their attack on the FBI after the raid of their fascist anti-American leader for basically stealing confidential documents. These are the leaders of the GOP saying these things, taking the lead from their orange programmer to turn one American against another with fear for their own safety.
If I were to write a movie on this, it would be called “Agents of S.C.U.M.: The End of Democracy” or “Where are We Going and Why are We in this Hand-basket?"
Kevin Smith
Neillsville