Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund's Aug. 18 column ("Republicans block even modest child-care subsidies, but why?) questions what reasons Wisconsin Republicans have to oppose assisting families with child care.
After reading Fanlund's column I read a New York Times essay entitled, “Why Does Everyone Feel So Insecure All the Time?” by Astra Taylor.
She cites inequality, stating that the richest 10% of U.S. households own more than 70% of the nation's assets.
But to understand today's economic life you need to think about insecurity.
"Its universality reveals the degree to which unnecessary suffering is widespread — even among those who appear to be doing well," she writes of insecurity. "We are all, to varying degrees, overwhelmed and apprehensive, fearful of what the future might have in store.”
Taylor says we live in “manufactured insecurity,” where our economic and political systems are set up to keep us insecure. This creates additional insecurity above that naturally existing just because we're human beings on a limited planet. The way our economy and politics are structured could make us all more secure.
Ready, affordable to child care would put a dent in the manufactured insecurity. Universal health care, a livable minimum wage, worker rights to a union, all would weaken manufactured insecurity.
The Republican legislative majority is manufacturing insecurity with it's lack of support for child care, paid family leave, a living minimum wage, expanded BadgerCare and many other programs. We need to elect a legislative majority that will manufacture increased security for Wisconsin families so Badgers can see the hope in achieving their best.
Bill Dagnon
Baraboo