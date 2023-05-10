Dear Editor: I think maybe the reason Republicans can’t or won’t do anything when it comes to the problems that plague us all is they’re attending a masquerade ball.
When somebody gets on TV and calls for thoughts and prayers rather than action on reducing gun violence, it might really the head of the NRA talking while wearing a costume of whoever is supposedly on the screen.
Clarence Thomas might really be Harlan Crow, who apparently provided large sums of money over the years to accomplish his objectives through Thomas. The possible reason Thomas never said much could be that they couldn’t get Crow’s voice to sound right as he portrayed him.
The reason “woke” is considered a terrible thing by Republicans could be that if somebody is awake, they can’t pull a fast one on them. A lot of their bill signings have to wait until the middle of the night, when many people are asleep. It’s probably a special interest guy who’s really signing the bill too.
Anybody who holds stock in costume manufacturers could be seeing the value of their holdings skyrocket. That might be why lawmakers don’t want any limits on stock purchases.
Dan Duffy
Delavan