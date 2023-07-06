Dear Editor: One hundred sixty years ago, Pickett’s disastrous charge sealed the Confederate defeat at Gettysburg. That defeat and the simultaneous capture of Vicksburg marked the beginning of the end of the Confederacy.
On Nov. 19, 1963, Abraham Lincoln, the first U.S. President from the newly formed Republican Party, began his address on the Gettysburg battlefield with these words:
“Four score and seven years ago our fathers brought forth on this continent a new nation, conceived in liberty, and dedicated to the proposition that all men are created equal. Now we are engaged in a great civil war, testing whether that nation, or any nation so conceived and so dedicated, can long endure.”
Lincoln responded to that challenge by proposing the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments to the U.S. Constitution, so that the law of the land would enforce the aspirations of the founding fathers. Those amendments were passed by the Republican majority in Congress.
How strange and perverse that today, it is the leaders of the Republican Party who are testing the proposition of human equality through legislative and legal assaults on the 14th and 15th amendments. Now, 160 years after the battle of Gettysburg, they are trying to re-engage our nation in a great civil war.
Gregory L. Schmidt
Madison