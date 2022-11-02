Dear Editor: I wanted to write and say how much we needed and really appreciated that tax rebate Gov. Tony Evers asked the Legislature to ... Oh wait, the Wisconsin Legislature thought it would be a better use of our tax surplus to redistribute a rebate next year — so let's all of us hang on and not get foreclosed upon, or have our cars repossessed, or have our internet or other utilities turned off until some time next April, maybe.
Did you know the Wisconsin GOP legislators are so concerned about wisely conserving our tax dollars that when their investigation of the 2020 election was halted during court proceedings they cut Michael Gableman's salary by 50%. So Gableman was only getting half of his contractual pay while he had to wait doing absolutely nothing? Thanks for nothing, Wisconsin legislators.
And thanks for worse than nothing because it is our tax revenues that keep showing up in the bank accounts of these "full-time" legislators every month while they work an average of two hours a week. They have the best paid-not to-work plan of anyone on unemployment or general assistance in the state of Wisconsin, while billions of tax-surplus dollars are sitting in a Madison bank doing none of us everyday citizens any good.
Gov. Evers, when you get re-elected can you please at least waive the user fees for Wisconsin citizens to use their own state parks? Your predecessor said our state was so broke that it was necessary to apply user fees for our state parks; but with billions of surplus tax dollars currently sitting in a bank account, we definitely aren't broke anymore.
Matthew Leaverton
Madison