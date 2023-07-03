Dear Editor: Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and Joint Finance Committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein may have forgotten the long-running tax break for the rich in Wisconsin, and here comes another one.
We already have a tax cut for the wealthy in the manufacturing and agriculture tax cut. The people benefiting from that already have a pretty good tax break of not paying anything, or 0.04% on their earnings, but you can also pay nothing if you carry it forward to offset other years. Now we give them more.
In this new tax cut, I will get around $88. The top earners in the state will get approximately $1.8 million. So the people with the smallest tax bill will get an even greater tax cut.
At the same time, Republicans are cutting child care and school safety among other programs in this budget. Couldn’t we all donate our trumped up tax cut to pay for child care? The state might even get some people to move back here and choose to live here.
C’mon Republicans, can’t you represent the majority of us in Wisconsin, or only the rich?
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville