Dear Editor: Rep. Mark Born and Sen. Howard Marklein, as co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee, you should be prepared for the storm of emails, correspondence, video responses, phone calls and backlash to Republicans on the committee voting against the critical Child Care Counts portion of the proposed biennial budget.
The reason is beyond fathoming. I have been a Republican for all of my 50 voting years. I am beyond disappointed in our party members on this board.
When COVID hit our nation, Wisconsin leaders called for the help of Child Care Providers across our state. “You are among the essential workers. We need you. Please help us keep things going, provide care for the children of other essential workers,” you said. “You are essential, not expendable.”
And so we did. We stayed open. We dealt with enrollment that dropped to nominal numbers. We worked with programs that made it possible to keep staff on payroll, even when enrollment was less than 10%. We wore masks, did extra cleaning, followed difficult guidelines that changed constantly instead of closing our doors. We cared for the children. We cared for the families. We cared for each other. We cared for our state.
Federal funds given to the state and disbursed through the Child Care Counts Programs have been a critical component to maintaining, stabilizing and re-growing the child care industry in our state. But we always knew federal funding was a stop-gap measure. The time would come when Wisconsin leaders would have to decide just how essential child care is to strong economic growth and stability across our state.
That time is now. Child Care Counts! It's time to show you know this too. We are watching with interest.
Tanya Cook
Owner of King's Kids Academy in Madison