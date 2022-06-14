Dear Editor: For those of you who expect Republican politicians to do anything to protect our children or others from rampant slaughter, you are hopelessly deluded.
The Republican party doesn’t give a damn about you or your family’s safety from heavily armed assailants. They only care about the money they receive in bribes from the NRA and other gun lobbyists. Oops, did I say bribes, I meant campaign contributions.
The only way they might change their tune is if their children or they themselves find themselves at the wrong end of the barrel resulting in bloodshed. So don’t hold your breath waiting them to take action. You’ll be needing it to run for cover.
Richard Potter
Fitchburg