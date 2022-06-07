Dear Editor: It's the Republicans and we all know it. The reason children are murdered in school, why grocery shoppers are murdered while shopping, why churchgoers are murdered in their churches. It's the Republicans, plain and simple.
There are 50 Republican senators, plus Manchin makes 51, who refuse to even allow a vote on a bill to require background checks on purchases of murder weapons. Background checks. It's the very least we as a country can do because we don't really care about people as much as we care about murder weapons.
It's the Republicans who listen to a single voice and repeat the same talking points of that single voice. Those Republican senators don't have to use their brains at all to think through the issues on their own or to assess what makes sense. All they need and really want is that single voice of their master telling them what to do and what to say and who to blame. Why do they follow that pathetic voice? Because their pockets are lined with money and they have power in their hands, and they love power and they love money.
Do they love my children, your children, their children? Not as much as they love money and power. As long as this version of Republicans remain in power, this will be the least safe country in all the world for murder by gun. The current Supreme Court won't protect us. They too are listening to the single voice of insanity.
The lives of this country's citizens are of no concern to them or the Republicans. We are not safe. I wish they used their power for good and to protect us, but they won't when that voice is in their ears. They don't have to use their own brains.
Deborah Elsas
Madison