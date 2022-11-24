Dear Editor: As the song goes, “Mind your own business and you won’t be minding mine.”
Well, the Republican extremists seem to want to get in everybody’s business that don’t look or think like themselves while playing victim that their rights are being taken from them. But it is they who are taking the rights from others — the right to live normal lives, to laugh and not have to look over their shoulders for fear of being attacked verbally and physically. It is the extremist Republicans that call out to the people willing to fulfill their wishes of causing harm to the people of color, a woman’s right to health, people of different faith, and people with their own sexual identity. The politicians that have decided that they are the only ones that deserve to live and have rights as they spew their belief that their god is behind them and telling them so. The useful idiots like the deranged person in Colorado that killed five people minding their own business in their own atmosphere are being coached by the politicians and media morons like Tucker Carlson — getting them to believe LGBTQ people are less than human and are influencing children.
To this I say mind your own business and you won’t be minding others.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville