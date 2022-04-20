Dear Editor: It is clear that Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, Vos and the Republicans on the Wisconsin Supreme Court are as corrupt as corrupt can be.
First WILL's director, Rick Esenberg, says the state has to do the redistricting, but when the state Supreme Court didn’t do what he and Vos wanted, they threw a fit. They then took it to the U.S. Supreme Court, after saying the feds should keep their noses out of state business — but now it was OK. The U.S. Supreme Court said one thing was not OK and to change it. So instead of changing one thing, the state Supreme Court took the Republican maps, which they first rejected (and they want to talk about democracy and try to tell you what they did was good for the voters).
Our state already has the most gerrymandered maps in the U.S. and the court made it worse. The Republicans will probably get to have two more seats in the Assembly and one more in the Senate. They are truly after a veto-proof majority, and they say they are doing it for Wisconsinites own good.
Rick Esenberg picks the law apart to get what he wants. But he will not mention a law that says anyone who tries to over throw the U.S. government cannot run for a U.S. office. Well, if he truly wants the letter of the law followed, he should go to the U.S. Supreme Court to stop Reps. Tom Tiffany and Scott Fitzgerald, and Sen. Ron Johnson from running for office.
Dick Masanz
Stratford