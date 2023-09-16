Dear Editor: When Tony Evers defeated Scott Walker and Democrats won statewide offices, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Republican legislators used a lame-duck legislative session to remove powers from newly elected Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
After Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to win Wisconsin’s electoral votes Vos called committee meetings to question the election results. He appointed Michael Gableman to investigate the election results. Fourteen months later, at a cost of $2 million and amid wild conspiracy laden claims of election malfeasance, there was no evidence of voting irregularities found.
Before the electoral votes could be counted in Washington, D.C., Wisconsin Republican officials met secretly in the Capitol and tried to send illegal fake electoral ballots via Sen. Ron Johnson as part of a plot to overturn Biden’s election victory.
Following the 2022 election, which returned Evers and Democrats to statewide offices but gave Republicans a supermajority control of the Senate and a huge majority in the Assembly, Vos rejoiced publicly that they now had the power to impeach elected state officials, including state Supreme Court justices.
Vos and Republican legislators simply refuse to accept the results of our elections and respect the decisions of the majority of Wisconsin’s voters. Vos and his colleagues apparently believe only Republicans should be allowed to govern in Wisconsin.
Jerry Hanson
Elkhorn