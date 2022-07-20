Dear Editor: The GOP is doing its best to blame our current inflation on the Biden Administration. That is a false narrative. The main cause is the COVID Pandemic, not earlier stimulus funds.
The pandemic began in March of 2020 when the inflation rate was about 2%. Today it is 9.1 %. The impacts of the pandemic are many. First is the supply chain chaos, where demand for goods and services fell drastically and then suddenly increased about six months ago — when most people were vaccinated and were tired of isolation. A few of these changes in demand include airlines laying off pilots and flight attendees and then being unable to quickly adopt to passengers wanting to fly; China — from which we get 42% of our imports, like clothes, furniture, electronics — adopting zero-COVID policies; and a shortage of chips from Taiwan that are used in many products, like autos, appliances and computers.
When people stop at the gas pump and see the significant increase in price, they have to blame somebody. Increased oil prices is a worldwide phenomenon and OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a major factor in keeping oil prices above what they would be in a competitive market. It is a cartel that keeps supply of oil low to maintain high prices and includes countries like Saudi Arabia, Venezuela and Nigeria.
These supply/demand issues require longer time frames to be corrected, and Republicans have no short-term answers either. What they will do if they get into power again is cut taxes for the rich, increase inequality, expand gun rights and take more rights away from women and minorities.
Paul O'Connell
Madison