Dear Editor: Ron Johnson has spoken in favor of privatizing Social Security.
Right-wing legislators have raised the specter of bankruptcy. If they succeed in privatizing Social Security they would undermine the core of the system. Ninety percent of retirees depend on Social Security for about half their income. Social Security keeps 25 million beneficiaries out of poverty. And, Social Security continues to pay benefits even through economic downfalls — which the private companies would not.
Right-wing legislators' attempt to raise fears about the ability of Social Security to continue to pay benefits. According to an Urban Institute study, the millennials will receive benefits at double the current level. If one right-wing legislator (Sen. Rick Scott of Florida) had his way, tens of millions of seniors, disabled and their families would see their benefits disappear. As is usually the case, this part of the Republican Party seeks to benefit the wealthy at the expense of the non-wealthy.
Michael Harder
Madison