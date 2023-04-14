Dear Editor: The Nashville police response to an active shooter at Covenant School was given high praise. The 14-minute response time and handling of the situation was even called a flawless, textbook operation.
Still, six innocent deaths. And the recent Louisville mass shooting was considered to be well-handled by their police. The total time to respond and neutralize the shooter was less than 15 minutes. It was another top-notch effort.
Still, five innocent deaths and multiple others injured.
Both shootings were done with an AR-15 weapon. It is designed to maximize death and destruction. If lawmakers cannot see to pass the laundry list of gun control measures we all know and most want, then can they at the very least agree to ban AR-15-style weapons and restrict high-capacity magazines. It was done in 1994 and had a positive impact to reduce mass shootings before being allowed to sunset 10 years later.
Relying on a perfect police response to limit carnage and collateral damage from those weapons should not continue to be acceptable as our new normal.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg