Dear Editor: I applaud the Supreme Court for the recent flurry of rulings prior to their three-month summer recess.
It is refreshing to see a judicial body that is actually following the language, directives and parameters of the United States Constitution. The court's decision to rein in the EPA's climate authority is as significant, and maybe ever more so, than reversing Roe v. Wade. For far too long, lawmakers have deferred to unelected bureaucrats' supposed expertise. The message to Congress is loud and clear: Get off your butt and legislate.
Relying on bureaucratic and judicial decisions to impose policies that Congress won't take responsibility for passing is no longer an option. It's about time.
Mark Dunavan
McFarland