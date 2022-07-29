Dear Editor: As a lifelong resident of Wisconsin I want to encourage everyone to vote in the primary on Aug. 9.
I am writing to encourage you to vote for Sarah Godlewski in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.
Godlewski is known for getting things done, no matter how tough the fight is. Throughout her time in public office, Godlewski has proven how scrappy she can be if it means delivering real results for Wisconsin workers, families and communities. She has fought hard for the people of Wisconsin as our state treasurer. Now she’s ready to keep up that fight as our next U.S. senator.
Godlewski has proven that she is an effective leader for Wisconsin. During these challenging times, we need her in the U.S. Senate to help us recover from COVID-19 and work toward a better future for everyone, not just those at the top.
Mike Norton
Oshkosh