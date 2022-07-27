Dear Editor: As a mom, nurse practitioner, previous state Assembly candidate and current trustee for the village of Brown Deer, I believe the U.S. Senate race of 2022 is critical for families across Wisconsin. Since the pandemic, women and mothers are still not reentering our workforce. We need another champion for working women and working mothers in the U.S. Senate more than ever. That champion is Sarah Godlewski.
As Wisconsin's current state treasurer, Godlewski has intently listened to our residents regarding the racism children and families face at schools, the mental health challenges of single motherhood while balancing work and teaching our kids during the pandemic, and the struggles of being overworked but still somehow coming up short. When I ran for Assembly in 2018 and 2020, Godlewski showed up for me again and again, whether that was providing comfort regarding the shared challenges that came with motherhood, work and public office, or knocking doors and listening to constituents and their concerns.
Godlewski has heard and felt the gravity of what mothers and Wisconsinites have expressed. She understands these challenges in a deeply personal and urgent way.
I urge you to join me and vote for Sarah Godlewski for U.S. Senate.
Emily Siegrist
Brown Deer