Dear Editor: All that glitters is not gold, right? I recently learned that holiday glitter is worse than "not gold" — it is a significant microplastic source, harmful to the environment and a hazard to various organisms. So now, you know, too. And I bet you’ve heard what Maya Angelou said about doing better when we know better, right?
So here’s my pitch: If you are like me, you cannot enjoy finding those shiny little critters spread liberally, from floor to table tops to clothing, long after any festivity has ended — sometimes for weeks. So please, won’t you join me in an easy vow to inform loved ones that you are rolling glitter-free into 2023? That would be golden, y’all!
Bobbi Zehner
Madison