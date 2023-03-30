Dead Editor : I am an immigrant queer progressive of color who worked as a community organizing director in Dane County for Democratic Party of Wisconsin for 2022 midterms reelecting Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
I am also a legal scholar and a UW Law School alum. It is with this eye that I firmly believe that Gloria Reyes is the real progressive that makes sense. Not only is she set to be the first woman of color with immigrant heritage to be elected mayor, she is a leader who has often brought opposite sides together, be it as Madison School Board president or deputy mayor for Mayor Paul Soglin. She advocates for laws and policies that will actually work for all residents of Madison instead of policies that look good on paper but are practically inequitable and even unjust to the most marginalized. This makes her a superior candidate to her opponent, who has a history of parroting what political narrative will get her the votes.
As a student when Satya Rhodes-Conway ran for the first time, I organized my neighbors and fellow UW students for her. However, the scandal that uncovered how she paraded for racial justice after George Floyd’s murder in 2020 and then later sent out a password protected video to Madison police, conveniently dissociating herself from and strongly condemning peaceful protestors of color like me, played a major role in my decision to support Reyes. Furthermore, while Rhodes-Conway endorsed escalation between the police community and civilians during the 2020 protests through use of tear gas and pepper spray, Reyes was literally on the streets conversing with people trying to deescalate.
Voting for Reyes means voting for a neighbor who listens, communicates, cares for us and is a real partner of every Madisonian, no matter how they vote. She is going to be the mayor of the all people, as opposed to Rhodes-Conway.
Ankita Bharadwaj
Madison