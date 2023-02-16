Dear Editor: Madison mayoral candidate Gloria Reyes spoke candidly about not wanting poor people to live anywhere near her.
She doesn't want you to conflate race with class because it misses the point. Rich white liberals do not want poor people living near them. They want to help them, sure, but so long as they don't have to co-mingle with them. She wants them to have good starter homes, but not duplexes in her neighborhood. And that is consistent with Madison policies. Minorities are confined to small sections of Madison, while the rest remains uniformly white.
It is even more ironic when she talks about how starter homes and affordable units are unlikely to be built in her neighborhood while penning an op-ed about how she is willing to fight tooth and nail to prevent that from happening — even more so when she invokes the boogeyman of "developers" while arguing that the government needs to fight for her privilege of exclusionary neighborhoods that artificially inflate her property values.
She makes a compelling point. If you want to continue the status quo for liberal Madison, of talking a good game but not living up to your supposed liberal values, then vote for Gloria Reyes. However, if you want to create a more inclusive Madison that includes a seat for the working class and persons of color, then Satya Rhodes-Conway is your choice.
Conor McCartney
Madison