Dear Editor: The Republican Party has become the party of death.
They claim to be pro-life but they are really only pro-birth. Once a child is born they no longer demonstrate any interest in the child’s well-being. They oppose universal health care, continually underfund public education, and ridicule science in the pandemic, claiming vaccines and masks are intrusions on our freedoms. They deny climate change as a hoax despite the evidence we see every day on the news. They allow corporations to poison our air, water and land in the name of short-term profit despite the long-term costs. The Republican Party only kowtows to their corporate overlords who want a large pool of cheap labor who don’t have the critical thinking skills to realize that they are being taken advantage of. Wages haven’t kept up with inflation or increased productivity for decades. Tax breaks go to the top 1%. Trickle-down economics has been a massive fraud perpetrated upon the public.
I propose a new economic experiment: for one decade give the tax breaks to the bottom end of the scale. Instead of parking the money in their investment accounts the money will be spent on goods and services, providing more and more well-paying jobs. Corporate profits will rise with the increased sales and the top 1% will still see their wealth increase, but at the same time the quality of life for all Americans will also improve. A rising tide floats all boats, not just the wealthy ones.
Richard Potter
Fitchburg