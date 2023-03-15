Dear Editor: In 1972, Paul McCartney released the song “Give Ireland Back to the Irish” after the Bloody Sunday massacre of 13 Irish civil rights protesters by the occupying British army in Derry, Northern Ireland.
McCartney, who avoided protest songs up to this point, touches on a truth many fail to grasp: No people want to be occupied.
The first lines of the chorus:
Give Ireland back to the Irish
Don't make them have to take it away.
Today when I hear “Give Ireland Back to the Irish,” I can’t help but think that if we swapped “Ireland” and “Irish” with “Palestine” and “Palestinian” that it would reveal as much truth as the original.
Like the Irish, Palestinians have seen their land stolen; in their case, it has been turned over to European and American Zionist colonizers who commit state-sanctioned violence against the natives. When Palestinians resist or retaliate, they are called terrorists, just as the Irish were for resisting their own occupation by the British empire.
The bridge:
Tell me how would you like it
If on your way to work
You were stopped by Irish soldiers
Would you lie down, do nothing?
Would you give in, or go berserk?
Palestinians endure humiliating military checkpoints, extrajudicial killings, land theft, political disenfranchisement, an apartheid legal system and genocide.
Should they lie down and give in?
Happy St. Patrick’s Day. Give Palestine back to the Palestinians. Don’t make them have to take it away.
Richard McGowan
Madison