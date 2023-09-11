Dear Editor: When it comes to Supreme Court justices, I strongly favor the ones who can separate fact from fiction, reality from fantasy, and honesty from prejudice.
I’ll bet a nickel that if you asked recently elected Justice Janet Protasiewicz if the sun rises in the east, whether kittens are cute, or if water is wet, she wouldn’t hesitate a moment to give you the straight story.
Just so when asked if Wisconsin’s electoral maps are rigged, when any idiot can clearly see not only that they are but how badly. You’d have to be deaf, dumb, blind, or Robin Vos to think otherwise. (These categories are not mutually exclusive.)
I’m reminded of the insight from science fiction writer P.C. Hodgell: “That which can be destroyed by the truth should be.”
Richard S. Russell
Madison