Dear Editor: I am a full-time student and resident in Madison. I am a political affairs intern for The Borgen Project, an innovative, national campaign working to make global poverty a focus of U.S. foreign policy.
I am incredibly grateful for my education, but I am not blind to the fact that more than 130 million females worldwide are not enrolled in any sort of education. They are shut down by authoritative figures and pushed away from education. These women have the same hopes and dreams as boys; they want to learn, educate themselves and others, and do good in their communities. They’re deprived of this opportunity and right, and it’s time to make a change. By cosponsoring and bringing awareness to the Keeping Girls In School Act, you can help increase the educational opportunities for women and aid their economic security.
I am writing to you urge you to reach out to our congressional leaders like Tammy Duckworth, Ron Johnson and Mark Pocan and plead with them to support the Keeping Girls In School Act and make a difference for women worldwide.
Avery Selz
Madison