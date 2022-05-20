Dear Editor: The white supremacist massacre at a Buffalo supermarket was the fourth major domestic terror attack in as many years explicitly motivated by the “great replacement” conspiracy theory.
Once a fringe idea that festered in the darkest corners of the internet, it has been mainstreamed not only by propagandists like Tucker Carlson but also promoted by multiple sitting Republican representatives. Reps. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, Scott Perry, R-Pennsylvania, Matt Gaetz, R-Florida, Chip Roy, R-Texas, and Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wisconsin, have all publicly promoted versions of the vile conspiracy theory that asserts that Jews are trying to replace white people with nonwhite immigrants and eventually destroy “western” culture.
The horrifying killings at the Tops grocery store are only the latest in a grim litany of atrocities directly motivated by these hateful ideas. The 2018 massacre at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, the 2021 massacre at an El Paso Wal-Mart and the 2019 shooting at the Poway synagogue in San Diego were all committed by white supremacists explicitly endorsing and motivated by white replacement theory.
The 2019 massacre at the Christchurch mosque in New Zealand was similarly inspired. Even one of these abominable acts should have been enough to prove that this kind of rhetoric gets people killed and should not be tolerated under any circumstances. For it to be publicly promoted by elected officials, and for us to even have elected officials who endorse this kind of repugnant racism and delusion, is beyond the pale.
Demand Congress expel the Republicans pushing the white supremacist rhetoric that inspired the Buffalo massacre.
Dave Searls
Brodhead