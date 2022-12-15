Letters logo

Dear Editor: Thank you for your editorial and Dave Zweifel's opinion piece on the WE Energies consumer-hitting rate hikes.

It's high time government-run services were rebranded for what they are: critical to a functioning society. "Socialism" has a bad rap in the U.S. and that's not going to change until the Cold War is as far back as the Ice Age. The government already does a lot of things that we (hopefully) won't outsource (any more of): running the justice system, national defense and disaster response.

We shouldn't call it socialism when a federal lab develops net energy gain fusion. We also shouldn't let economists and fear-mongers prevent citizens and governments from running industries that have monopolistic characteristics and are so obviously anti-consumer when they are privately run.

Roman Ryan

Madison

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.