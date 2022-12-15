Dear Editor: Thank you for your editorial and Dave Zweifel's opinion piece on the WE Energies consumer-hitting rate hikes.
It's high time government-run services were rebranded for what they are: critical to a functioning society. "Socialism" has a bad rap in the U.S. and that's not going to change until the Cold War is as far back as the Ice Age. The government already does a lot of things that we (hopefully) won't outsource (any more of): running the justice system, national defense and disaster response.
We shouldn't call it socialism when a federal lab develops net energy gain fusion. We also shouldn't let economists and fear-mongers prevent citizens and governments from running industries that have monopolistic characteristics and are so obviously anti-consumer when they are privately run.
Roman Ryan
Madison