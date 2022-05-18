Dear Editor: Why do we have “R” or “D” on our primary ballots? If you don't know the name and position of the persons you want to vote for, their party shouldn't play into it.
This would be a start of getting money out of politics. Why are local towns and counties paying for primaries? If you want to have a partisan primary, then the parties should pay.
I keep reading that our forefathers dislike and maybe even feared party-driven politics. So get the parties off the ballot. You want Joe Schmoe and Jane Schmee on the ballot (for the actual election to office)? Fine — names on, no party affiliations on the ballots. Get rid of the parties. Do your homework.
Mary Devenny
Blue River