Dear Editor: We all see the horrors of the Ukraine invasion. The Ukraine army loses up to 100 soldiers per day. Here in the United States 106 people are killed by guns every day and another 210 are shot but survive.
States are increasingly passing laws that anyone can carry a gun. So where are all the heroes that are going to stop mass shooters with military firearms? Comparing the concealed carry class of gun to an AR-15 is about the same as confronting a 12-gauge double-barrel with a sling shot. So now we will hear Republicans saying it's too soon to talk about gun control. Thoughts and prayers. We need to look at mental health.
The economy is down and these shootings are only going to increase as time goes on. AR-15s do a lot of damage. That is why they had to use DNA to identify some of the children in Uvalde. A good start to stop the carnage would be to ban assault weapons and do a government buy-back of privately owned guns and make it against the law to own one.
By leveling the playing field maybe the concealed carry crowd will have the guts to come out from under the table and confront a shooter knowing that they won't be blown apart by a military weapon.
Jerry Johnson
Madison