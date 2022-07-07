Dear Editor: Here we go again with another Make America Gag Again stunt against democracy. Or is it?
Was the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling fueled by a desire to return the country to the 17th century with a decision that would make witch-burning Puritans proud? Is the woeful plot of Nathaniel Hawthorne’s "The Scarlet Letter" resurging as women’s bodies are again on the town scaffold for public shaming?
The “sinful” character Hester (a stand-in for all women who break society’s double standard) was forced to wear the letter A for adultery. Today Hester wears I for illegal. And where are the impregnating men in all this? Pleading the fifth?
Abortion is not a moral failure or a strictly female issue. The unfortunate need for abortion is multifaceted and difficult for anyone involved. If any good comes out of this decision, it will be to realize the insanity of legislating reproductive health. Not everyone who needs an abortion wants one. Unwanted pregnancies can be mitigated through sound public health interventions that are limited and managed by qualified health care professionals through private insurance and Medicaid.
The Supreme Court was wrong to throw this into the laps of state legislatures, which are unqualified to steer medical ethics and procedures. Legislatures can better do their jobs by creating bills that uplift and empower all people, starting with a critical eye at the harm caused by their redlining.
Get abortion out of the political/legislative arena and into the medical arena where it belongs once and for all.
Valerie Gibbons
Monona