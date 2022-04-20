Dear Editor: I am paying a monthly cable fee in which Fox makes more money than it spends while I pay full price for that cable service. Fox channels are toxic to this country, democracy and human interactions. The lies of this far-right squeak box are causing too much stress for many citizens.
How can we get Fox channels out of our cable systems?
I am tired of Fox liars like Tucker Carlson fanning the flames of Putin’s war with every broadcast of disinformation and Putin’s lies about Nazis, genocide and other fake reasons to take over Ukraine. Putin uses Tucker Carlson’s broadcasts on Russia’s only network the Russian people see, which criticizes our own country’s and NATO’s policies while praising Putin and his actions.
Before Fox is our only cable network, let them and all cable suppliers know that we are tired of this bag of lies called a network.
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville