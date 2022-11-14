Dear Editor: Once again the state Assembly and Senate and Wisconsin’s congressional delegation are predominantly Republican thanks to the egregious gerrymandering that the U.S. and state Supreme Courts have blessed.
The evidence is clear — democratic candidates for the state Assembly and Senate and for Congress collectively earned about half of the total votes cast by voters (more if you count the votes for the independent candidates where no Democrat ran) yet democrats claimed only about one-third of the seats. That can only be explained by gerrymandering gone wild.
If we examine past elections, we will see Republicans gaining increasing majorities as their 2010 gerrymandered maps, which gave them control for the last 10 years, were replaced by more egregiously gerrymandered maps (thanks to Justice Brian Hagedorn) that now assure Republicans control if they get at least 45% of the vote and veto-proof majorities (67% of the seats) if they get 50-55%.
Allowing the Legislature the unfettered right to gerrymander as they wish enshrines one-party rule as the very people drawing the voting maps are those who benefit from them. In addition, these same people write the voting rules that allow them to suppress the votes of those who are likely to favor Democrats. Except for the fact that the governor is elected statewide, Republicans would have permanent control of every office. Thankfully, Tony Evers was in place to block Republican attempts to suppress Democratic votes or Republicans might well have gained veto-proof majorities this year.
Sadly, Democrats will need to capture close to 60% of the votes to gain majority control in the future — a rather tall task and a real blight on our state. In the meantime, we will remain a one-party state for the rest of this decade.
Alan Jacobs
Egg Harbor