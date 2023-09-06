Dear Editor: The party of “fiscal responsibility” is at it again, squandering $1.8 million of our hard-earned tax dollars (to defend gerrymandering) instead of putting them to legitimate good use for the benefit of the public.
It wasn’t enough to fritter away millions of tax dollars on Robin Vos and Michael Gableman’s scam investigation of non-existent election irregularities to gain the favor of the master con man of all time, Donald Trump. Now the Republican Legislature wants the taxpayers to pay for their defense of outrageous gerrymandering.
If the Republican party were really serious about winning elections and holding office they might instead consider running legitimate, respectable, honorable, ethical candidates instead of the clown show currently in the Legislature.
Richard Potter
Fitchburg