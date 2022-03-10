Letters logo

Dear Editor: I’m a local of Madison, and I recently read the Cap Times’s article titled “Here’s how to save money on gas in Madison right now.”

I found it disappointing that we live in one of the most bike-friendly cities in the nation, yet the only reference to alternate routes of transportation was “to change driving habits … this could mean driving less.”

Besides this, Madison has a fairly robust public transportation system. Why was this not even mentioned as a form of alternative transport or changing one’s driving habits?

I normally really like the Cap Times, but this article disappoints me. It read as a shill for automobile lobbyists, especially with all the AAA stuff. When it comes to non-automobile transportation, Madison stands out more than many cities of a similar size. Yes, our public transport could be more expansive and we could have more bike protections, but overall, we’ve got a lot to be proud of. Why hide it?

Caleigh Judd

Madison

