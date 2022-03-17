Dear Editor: Do I like higher gas prices? No. Am I scared of starting WWIII? Yes. But I realize that the situation over in Ukraine could spread farther west if we don't help Ukraine as much as possible before that happens.
So, I have heat in my house, food in my kitchen, and no one is bombing my neighborhood to try and force my country to become part of a dictator's domain.
There's not a lot I can do personally to support Ukraine, but if higher gas prices are the result of an embargo that will eventually make Putin start to negotiate a ceasefire, then I'll pay the prices at the pumps.
Patricia M. Giesfeldt
Cottage Grove