Dear Editor: President Trump incites a coup d'état to overthrow the results of an election. Attempts to interfere with the 2020 vote results in Georgia go unpunished. Some of our “leaders” in Wisconsin were involved in promoting a slate of “fake electors” to subvert our election results. No one has been indicted. No one has been punished.
Two years have passed. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland dithers. Our own Attorney General Josh Kaul does likewise. Neither man is doing their job. Garland and Kaul both took an oath to defend our Constitution. All Veterans took similar oaths, and had these vets failed to do their jobs in service, they would face a court-martial for dereliction of duty. Garland and Kaul need to go.
Molly Ivins recommended we bang pots and pans when those in power ignore the will of the people. Everyone should have a few of these noise makers readily at hand. More noise is needed.
Garland’s office is in the U.S. Department of Justice building located at 950 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, Washington DC 20530. Phone 202-514-2000. Kaul’s office is in the Risser Justice Center, 17 West Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703. Phone number 608-266-1221. Madison has many veterans and activist groups well acquainted with how to make noise to bring attention to matters of injustice. For the sake of this democracy, the time to act is now.
Norm Aulabaugh
Orfordville