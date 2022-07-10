Dear Editor: Something was missing in your July 6 story on the steady decline of financial support for public education. It detailed a Wisconsin Policy Forum analysis showing us moving from 11th in spending among the states in 2002 to 25th in 2020. The report listed several explanations why this is happening, but what was missing was any mention of the steady increase of taxpayer dollars going to fund private school choice and voucher programs.
More than 90% of choice schools are operated by religious entities. That concerns me as a nontheist. Every tax dollar spent on private school education is one less dollar available for public schools. Theocrats on our highest courts seemingly couldn't care less about the withering state-church wall of separation. Because, you see, they have an agenda — one that ignores the Constitution.
Bill Dunn
Middleton