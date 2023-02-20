Dear Editor: When are Republicans going to give serious thought to the taxpayers in Wisconsin?
Property taxes are going up and up while Republican legislators fill the coffers of private schools with over $3 billion in the past 22 years. They seem to think that they not need to listen to anyone. Over 140 businessmen and educators told Republicans to give $700 million dollars to public schools, and they refused.
Our state has a surplus of $7.1 billion and the governor had several good places to fund. Unlike the governor the Assembly speaker has spent over $2 million on the Michael Gableman fiasco.
I agree with the lady from Platteville, Linda Bernhardt, that Vos should pay for it out of his own pocket. Maybe if he had to feel the pinch of that much money he would be more careful when he spends ours. That $2 million would have surely helped the public schools.
Diana Vance
Monroe