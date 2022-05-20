Dear Editor: It’s kind of ironic that the Republicans decrying Jennifer Mnookin being named chancellor of UW-Madison are all claiming to want a chancellor who believes in free speech, given that it is Mnookin’s speech, and her free expression of her beliefs, that are the stated basis for their opposition.
Perhaps as one of her first acts, she can meet with the Republican legislators to give a seminar on free speech, since they seem to deem speech they don’t agree with as not being included in the right to free speech.
Mark Golub
Middleton