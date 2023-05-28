Dear Editor: It makes me sad to think my great grandchildren will grow up with the Frankmobile.
I hope they honor their grandmother and refuse to use the new moniker. At 67, I have only ever known the Wienermobile. I collected many of the toys. It was a very big deal as a child to get one's hands on one of those iconic whistles.
Many years later I worked at Oscar Mayer. I was proud to work there. It meant a lot to me. But in the years I was there it was bought several times, and with each purchase a little more of Oscar Mayer disappeared. Everyone always had a better idea, and few respected the fact that they already had the most iconic brand ever. Bigger, faster, cheaper became the rule of the day. Make a bigger profit. Do it faster and cheaper.
Slowly but surely they chipped away at the original recipes. It took years to run in into the ground, but they finally succeeded a few years ago and Oscar Mayer Madison ceased to exist. A family company that drove the growth of Madison for so many years is slowly fading into history as will the Wienermobile and children around the world will lose yet another piece of childhood, just because someone had a less-than-brilliant idea.
Patti Gullickson
Edgerton