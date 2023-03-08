Who betrayed America more, Benedict Arnold in 1776 or Fox News in 2022?
Benedict Arnold betrayed our new democracy because he was passed over for promotion in the Revolutionary War. He became PO’d.
Fox News betrayed America after its ratings and revenue plummeted when it declared Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020. This announcement PO’d their viewers, who tuned them out. To regain them, Fox newscasters spread Trump’s Big Lie month after month that the election was stolen. Audit after audit in several states proved that it was not stolen.
Although the Fox News team believed it was not stolen — thanks to their internal memos and conversations — they persisted in committing fraud by insisting that the election was stolen.
The Big Lie spread through far-right voters, far-right members of Congress, far-right members of the Trump administration, elected and appointed far-right members of various armed groups, and far-right rioters who stormed our Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, causing death and destruction. They were PO’d.
Fox News pounded these PO’d people with lies, while Donald Trump incited them with lies, to create our nation’s biggest betrayal since Benedict Arnold. May our democracy prevail again.
Ken Richardson
Madison