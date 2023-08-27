Dear Editor: I have a slightly different insight on former president Donald Trump's current campaign for the highest elected office in the United States.
I think Trump enjoys the running for president and being the unofficial "head" of the GOP. He enjoys the spotlight. He enjoys dominating the headlines. He enjoys being the center of attention. He enjoys being the frontrunner for the GOP for 2024. After all it is all about him. He did seem to enjoy his role as king maker in the 2018 and 2020 elections, but that didn't work out so good.
He did not, for four years, seem to enjoy the actual job duties of being president. There were always too many rules and laws getting in the way of what he wanted to do, unlike the dictators he so admires in Russia, China and North Korea. No pesky rules and laws and checks and balances in those countries. Trump probably felt handcuffed (no pun intended) by our democratic system of government. It takes real skill to govern, as opposed to just run for office.
Republican voters, both in Wisconsin and nationally, need to decide during the primary process if they are just going to indulge Trump's ego or actually nominate someone who can win in the general election in 2024.
If Trump is nominated and loses, he will spend more years claiming the election was stolen or rigged. Wisconsin Republicans, is that really what you want?
Jerry J. Murphy
Monona