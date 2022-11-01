Dear Editor: If you support the brave people of Ukraine you should not vote Republican. Kevin McCarthy has threatened to cut their aid if he gets the majority back.
If you don't think Sandy Hook was a hoax like Alex Jones does and you support meaningful gun regulation, you should not vote for Republicans who are funded by the NRA.
If you think climate change is a clear and present danger you should not vote for Republicans like Ron Johnson, who dismissed it as "bullshit."
If you believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election you should not support Republicans who are running election deniers for office across America.
If you think Social Security and Medicare could become solvent for the foreseeable future through subjecting higher income levels to taxes you should not vote for Republicans like Ron Johnson, who is proposing to destroy it under the guise of annual budget review.
If you support women as partners equal (and in many ways superior) to men you should not elect Republicans who are moving nationwide to deny women bodily autonomy.
If you are worried about the future of American democracy and support our diverse middle class; if you believe we can still do big things if we pull together as Americans; if you believe America's future is as bright as our willingness to reach a helping hand across borders and cultures, you should vote for Democrats.
If you want all of this for your children and grandchildren you are a good person. Too good to vote for Republicans who stand in contrast to all that is positive in the world.
Ronald Stevens
Kenosha