Dear Editor: Republicans in our state Legislature are proposing a flat tax of 3.25% starting in 2026. Our current tax brackets range from 3.54% to 7.65%. In the minds of legislative Republicans, we'd all get a tax break and use some of our $6.6 billion surplus for some short-term benefit. The flat tax fever hasn't broken even after decades of conservative obsession with the idea.
It doesn't take much thought to conclude that the flat tax almost exclusively benefits the wealthy. Earners in the lowest tax bracket receive almost no help. We'll lose out on revenues needed to fix our roads, strengthen our schools and keep our air and water clean. A flat tax also limits our ability to increase or decrease taxes based on future economic conditions.
The proposal — like many offered by Republicans — is a distraction rather than a solution. If they spent as much time on actual issues facing the state rather than obsessions like flat taxes and demonizing trans kids we'd be competitive with our neighboring states.
It would be great to have a legislature that looks forward in its policies rather than dusting off old ideas for the rich to get richer. For the moment, we'll have to settle for legislators more concerned with nonsense than common sense.
Nick Katers
Menomonee Falls