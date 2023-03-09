Dear Editor: It is without reservation and with enthusiasm that I endorse and support Randy Udell for the mayoral position in Fitchburg.
I had the pleasure of working with Randy when he volunteered to serve on the Fitchburg library Board of Trustees and he was diligent in checking financial records, had always done the prep work needed for each session and was always advocating for access for all citizens to library resources and materials.
One of the most valuable and needed skills any leader can have is the willingness and ability to listen to others. Udell has shown through his service as an alder, as council president, as chair of the Finance Committee and as a member of the Plan Commission that he is committed to ensuring the voices of Fitchburg residents are heard and respected.
Fitchburg will only move forward if we work collaboratively to solve challenges. Randy Udell is the leader we need, and I urge my fellow Fitchburg residents to join me in voting for him on April 4.
Tobey Marsceill
Fitchburg