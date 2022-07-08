Dear Editor: As a mom of three dogs, I can tell you that fireworks are only a source of great and sustained panic.
Even with ThunderWunder antianxiety tabs our dogs are inconsolable. Last night at our lake home in Fox Lake township, it seemed like a never-ending bomb barrage. Why do we as taxpaying citizens have to pay for this assault on pets and the environment? At least the torture show could be much shorter.
And while I have your attention, it is important to point out that most people are unaware that any fireworks that they buy for personal use are illegal if they shoot in the air. I had to educate our neighbors of that fact when their out-of-control flying fireworks came through the privacy treeline, which has deadwood for kindling, and straight at our house.
Police said to call them the next time and I told them I would. Fines start at $1,000. Birds also nest in these trees and it is environmentally unsound. What can we do to change this insanity?
Candyce VerBurg
Monona