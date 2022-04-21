Dear Editor: While fishing, I noticed a red-wing blackbird struggling in a bush. He was hopelessly entangled in a plastic sixpack caddie. As I cut him loose, he hopped on a branch and gazed at me with cocked eye before sailing off.
I wondered how many birds and animals die each year tangled in plastic. Plastic kills. Birds, fish, sea turtles, dolphins, whales, seals and humans are all vulnerable to the perils of plastic. Sea turtles can get tangled in and choked by plastic. And they can die ingesting plastic. Plastic bags in the ocean look like jellyfish (food) to them. They swallow the plastic which interferes with their ability to digest food, killing them.
Eighty percent of seabirds have plastic in their stomachs and it's killing them. Today, about one-third of all albatross chicks die from plastic ingestion. Record numbers of dead dolphins are washing up on Florida shores. One juvenile dolphin was cut open to reveal a balloon and two plastic bags in its stomach. Seals are commonly seen with plastic and discarded fishing gear wrapped around their necks and bodies. As they grow, the plastic tightens, leading to a gruesome death by strangulation. People who eat seafood may consume up to 11,000 plastic particles per year. People are eating the petrochemicals in plastic every day and it's killing us.
The solution is not getting rid of all plastic — modern society has become dependent on plastic. The solution is to step back to a time before petrochemical plastic, when we used biodegradable materials for packaging i.e., cardboard instead of Styrofoam. We can make plastic from hemp.
Recall Henry Ford's hemp car, so strong that blows from an axe just bounced off. Sometimes we have to look to the past to solve the problems of today.
Harold Cram
Soldiers Grove