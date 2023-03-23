Dear Editor: I unequivocally offer my endorsement of Alder Yannette Figueroa Cole for Madison Common Council, District 10.
Yannette has by far been one of the most thorough, hard-working and passionate local elected officials I have ever witnessed. As an alder for the city of Fitchburg, I share the Allied/Dunn’s Marsh neighborhood with her. During the pandemic, we have both seen the rise in violence here and across the metro area. Yannette has been present for victims, neighborhood leaders and her constituents with clear communication and advocacy. She tirelessly pushes for investing in things that we know prevent violence: housing, youth employment, local nonprofit organizations, gathering spaces and violence interrupters.
In her two years on the council she has pushed for continuation of funding from the city, but has also worked with Dane County to increase their investment in violence prevention and the continued federal funding through the CARES act.
Yannette currently serves on seven city committees as a member of the council. She thoroughly reads her council materials, consulting city staff and local experts to fully understand issues that are unfamiliar to her. Her high level of communication with her residents and diligence in quickly and thoroughly responding to needs are commendable. And her career experience in data analysis orients her toward being highly detailed on every issue she tackles.
The choice is crystal clear this April. Yannette believes and lives her motto: healthy communities are safe communities.
Joe Maldonado
City of Fitchburg alder